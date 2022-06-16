Advertisement

Several road improvements set to start in Barry, Illinois

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - City officials in Barry, Illinois are working to improve worn-out streets before they get any worse.

City administrator Jeff Hogge said the city just awarded a contractor to do chip and seal work on Green Street from Pratt Street to Highway 106 and on Mason Street from Hull Street to Bainbridge Street.

“It has just gotten to where the street is kind of broken up a little bit,” Hogge said. “I mean, it has just kind of worn away.”

He said they are using motor fuel tax money from leftover from 2021 and for this year to fund the $38,846 project.

“Mason had gotten humpy, for lack of a better term and, Green Street has become a more popular street over the last ten years. And it just needed it,” said Hogge.

He says the contractor will start work before the end of the summer.

He expects it to take only one to two days.

