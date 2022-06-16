Advertisement

Sheriff: Convicted Griggsville sex offender caught using fake name on social media

Isaac Henson
Isaac Henson(Pike County Sheriff’s Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday the arrest of Isaac E. Henson, 21, of Griggsville, Illinois, for failure to register as a sex offender and providing false information as a sex offender.

Sheriff David Greenwood said Henson was on felony probation in Pike County, Illinois, for solicitation of a child and grooming, when deputies discovered Henson was using a social media site under another person’s name.

Court records show Henson’s bond was set at $20,000. His first court appearance will be Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

