Shooting at 6th and Cherry Street in Quincy

Shooting on 600th block Quincy
Shooting on 600th block Quincy(WGEM)
By Makenzi Henderson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Quincy.

It happened at 6th and Cherry Street around 10:45 p.m.

A WGEM crew said they talked to police on scene who told them investigators were looking for shell casings, and would not have any more details for at least another hour.

Police would not give any information about whether anyone was shot, how many people might have been shot and whether anyone was hurt.

Stay with WGEM for more on this developing story.

