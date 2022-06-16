Shooting at 6th and Cherry Street in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Quincy.

It happened at 6th and Cherry Street around 10:45 p.m.

A WGEM crew said they talked to police on scene who told them investigators were looking for shell casings, and would not have any more details for at least another hour.

Police would not give any information about whether anyone was shot, how many people might have been shot and whether anyone was hurt.

