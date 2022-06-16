Strong Storms and Flash Flooding Possible Overnight

Another warm and muggy day near the cold front means another chance of evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms. The cold front stalled just North of the region, and will help instigate thunderstorm development during the later evening and overnight hours.

The storms that develop along this front could be strong to severe, with a level 2 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms for most of the Tri-States. Strong winds and hail will be the largest risks from these storms. As the cold front slowly moves South, some of the storms could move over the same locations, leading to a risk of flash flooding as well.

By the time Friday morning rolls around, the storms will begin to exit the region. Friday will feature clearing skies with slightly lower temperatures and humidity. The pleasant conditions peak on Saturday, before the heat returns next week.

