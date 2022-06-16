Tips to protect livestock from sweltering temperatures

QUINCY (WGEM) - The sweltering heat we’ve been suffering from this week can not only be dangerous to people, but also to livestock..

Marion County farmer and farm bureau president Joe Kendrick said heat advisories apply to people and livestock as the loss of a just a single animal can cost a famer thousands of dollars.

For cows, he said farmers have to provide shade and water, whether it be in a trough or a pond.

He said cows are good at knowing where to cool off when they are given the means.

“They graze more in the evenings when its cooler but in the daytime they stay in the timber in there where it’s a lot cooler for them,” Kendrick said.

Some animals do require some more work, such as pigs. Kendrick said they can’t sweat which can be dangerous especially when the heat index goes above 100.

“Our hogs are inside a building which the air flow and everything,” he said. “We have to keep the fans running and the misters going. They like a little water on them with the breeze blowing across them to make them comfortable,” Kendrick said.”

He said pigs don’t have to be inside, but if they are outside, there needs to be a water source and a mud pit.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.