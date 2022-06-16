Trump rally confirmed for Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) - Former President Donald Trump will speak at a Save America rally at the Adams County fairgrounds on June 25 at 7 p.m., according to Quincy Mayor Mike Troup.

Trump will be at the event in support of Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller.

Miller is in a tight race for the Illinois 15th Congressional District against Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville). The downstate Republicans were drawn into the same district by Democratic state lawmakers during the redistricting process in Springfield.

Trump’s visit will come just three days before the June 28th Illinois primary election.

Organizers said tickets will be required to attend the event. Ticket holders will be allowed on the fairgrounds starting at 2 p.m., five hours before Trump is scheduled to speak.

