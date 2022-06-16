UPDATE: No suspects identified, victim recovering from Wednesday night’s shooting

QUINCY (WGEM) - At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday Quincy Police responded to a call near 6th & Cherry streets involving a gunshot.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man with one gunshot wound.

Investigators say that the man was transported to Blessing Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The man’s name has not been released.

Area residents say that the neighborhood is no stranger to crime.

“We’ve had some problems like this before in the past, which wish it would stop but we don’t know what’s really going to happen,” area resident Kenneth Benner said.

Benner was awake when the shot was fired. He said he thought it was a firecracker.

“I come outside, my neighbor next door stuck his head out and he said ‘Is that shooting going on,’ and I told him ‘No it’s fireworks,’ and I’ll never say that again,” Benner said. “From now on I’ll say I’m not sure.”

Benner said that many area residents have doorbell cameras and security systems, but the neighborhood’s safety is still doubted.

Quincy Police Detective Erick Cowick said that police are investigating surveillance video from security and doorbell cameras.

“I’m touching base with residents,” Cowick said.

Cowick also said that investigators had developed information leading toward a suspect.

Cowick urges anyone with any information to call the Quincy Police Dept., or Quincy Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.