WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 15th, 2022) The Top Swimmers Of The Sheridan Storm Are Ready To Host The 28th Annual Titan Firecracker Classic This Weekend; QND Raider Soccer Building a Foundation Of Scoring For The 2022 Season

Top Storm Swimmers Ready To Host 2022 Firecracker Classic
Top Storm Swimmers Ready To Host 2022 Firecracker Classic(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
T-minus two days until another edition of the Titan Firecracker Classic. The top swimmers of the Sheridan Storm will host the 28th Annual competition at Sheridan Swim Club. Thomas Gerek in his second year as head coach. He is ready to showcase three standouts. 14 year old Abby Lewton who recently competed for Team Illinois in Houston, Texas. 17 year old Emily Strieker who embraces the long distance events. Maggie Mahoney who punched her ticket to State last year. The WGEM sports cam caught up Miss Strieker and Coach Gerek on the importance of hosting this event at home.

The Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame soccer were back on the pitch this afternoon. Recently, QND and Hannibal clashed in a friendly match. The Raiders are looking to build a strong chemistry of scoring before their season opener. August 22nd vs Peoria Notre Dame. The WGEM sports cam spoke to long time head boys soccer coach Greg Reis regarding the blueprint for the 2022 season.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

