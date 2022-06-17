Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 17th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Christie Behrens
John Wayne Caldwell Sr.
Greg Dowdall
Steven Miller
Scott Morrison
Joanna Sholl
Nick Giffin
Mark Sill
Samantha Belden
John Kurz
Imogene Leenerts
Lenora Hennen
Jaxson Schroder
Kristan Miller
Collin Crim
Donna Corrie
Chris Smith
Belinda Breeden
Tressa Campbell
Abbie Harker
ANNIVERSARIES
Jason & Stacy Dixon
Dave & Susan Schmidt
Chris & Debbie Wegs
Jim & Rosie Jacobs
Russell & Diane Garner
Paul & Jane Moody
Byron & Kriss Johnson
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.