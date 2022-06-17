Advertisement

Blessing, Advanced Physical Therapy offering free sports physicals

By Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a chance for your middle through high school athletes to have their physical done for free this summer.

Blessing Health and Advanced Physical Therapy are offering two opportunities for free physicals, on June 28 and July 19.

They said it’s for kids entering fifth through 12th grade, except students entering sixth and ninth grade because they also have an immunization requirement.

They said not only is a physical required to play sports, it can also help keep kids safe.

“We screen them for a multitude of muscular, skeletal type things so we just want to make sure the athlete stays as safe as possible,” Advanced Physical Therapy co-owner Eric Ley said.

Exams will be done between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. by appointment only at the Blessing Health Center 4800 Maine, in the Advance Physical Therapy suite on the Maine Street side of the building.

Call 217-222-6800 to schedule an appointment.

