Clearing Out and Cooling Down

After a prolonged heat wave, temperatures will return back to average for a short time.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a hot, humid and stormy couple of days, the weather will be calming down headed into Father’s Day weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will drop into the low to mid 80′s, which is right where they should be for this time of year. Overnight Saturday night, low temperatures may even dip into the upper 50′s in a few locations.

For Father’s Day, the quiet weather will stick around with abundant sunshine and high temps climbing just a touch higher into the mid to upper 80′s for the Tri-States with temps falling back into the 60′s overnight.

The cooler period will be short lived though, as another heat wave looks set to build across much of the country at the beginning of next week.

