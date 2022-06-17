Hospital Report: June 17, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

David Arthur Howard, 86 of Canton, Missouri passed away June 15 at his home in Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Jean Ann Leasman, age 75, of Canton, MO passed away June 15 at the home of her step daughter in Payson, IL. Ball-Davis Funeral Home

Amy Bender Moore, 89, of Hannibal, passed away June 16 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Phyllis R. Shadwell, 82, of Quincy, IL, passed away June 15 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Dakota Lynn Kathleen Boernson, age 25, of Quincy, died on June 10. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

