JWCC offering hazmat endorsement course for truckers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Truckers haul all sorts of items and supplies, some of which are deemed hazardous.

John Wood Community College’s trucking class now can help those wanting to get their CDL license also obtain a license allowing them to transport those materials.

Lead instructor Phil Steinkamp said the course work consists of online and in-person work. He said local trucking companies are sending their workers to get that training so they can get endorsed for their hazardous material license and then take the test.

“Even though many trucking companies don’t require that their driver have the endorsement, obviously having that endorsement on your license does make you more employable because on occasion the companies do get that load that would qualify,” Steinkamp said.

He said the training includes how to properly secure and handle hazardous materials. He said with a shortage of drivers, it’s important to have highly trained truckers out on the roads.

McNay Safety manager Luke Lish said said a number of items can qualify as hazardous like gasoline, natural gas and more.

“A lot of people don’t realize that like Coca-Cola, in it’s syrup form, is a hazardous material because it’s corrosive,” he said. “Pepsi, cola, all your sodas, you know they’re hazardous in their syrup form until they’re mixed,” Lish said.

He said other items include cleaning supplies, car batteries and CO2 containers for soda, though it can depend on the quantity and how an item is packed.

Lish said they have at least 30 truckers enrolled in JWCC’s program.

For more information on the course you can go to John Wood Community College’s Workforce Development Website or call them at (217) 641-4971.

