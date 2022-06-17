Kids in Northeast Missouri receive positive citations

SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Shelbina Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is now giving kids positive citations.

This new initiative allows kids to get a free ice cream treat when they are seen doing good deeds in the community.

Carrie Buckman is a parent, and she runs a daycare, she’s excited about the new program and the potential impact it could have.

“It will give kids the initiative to go around and do good things in the community,” Buckman said.

In return, kids can redeem their citations for a sweet treat.

Kids like Carrie’s son, Hunter are already thinking of new ways to help the community.

Shelbina Police Chief Jeff Brown and Shelby County Sheriff Aaron Fredrickson said this will be great for the children in town and even more beneficial for the community as a whole.

“What better ways for the kids to get to know the police and a good interaction,” Brown said. “Then, that way, if they have any trouble in their life, they will feel comfortable communing to talk to the sheriff, or one of his deputies, or me and one of my officers. And I’ve had that happen and that is a very heartwarming feeling.”

“We want to be there for them in good times and reward them and let them know positive interaction with the community is a great thing,” Fredrickson said.

Chief Brown and Sheriff Fredrickson said they are excited about what this new project holds.

They expect to see a new wave of positivity building in the community.

Some things they’re looking for include: kids wearing their helmets, holding the door open for people, and being a mentor to the other kids.

