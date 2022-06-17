Advertisement

NECAC giving free air conditioners to elderly, disabled people

WGEM News at Ten
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - An organization in Northeast Missouri wants to help elderly and disabled people stay cool during this extreme heat.

The North East Community Action Corporation is giving away free air conditioners to senior citizens and people with disabilities in Ralls and Lewis Counties.

Ameren and Cool Down St. Louis donated 95 AC units to NECAC in eight Missouri counties.

NECAC Public Relations Officer Brent Engel said they can also provide people with utility assistance.

“Unfortunately too many people do not have air conditioners. A lot of them are people who grew up without it. But still, they would love to have something to keep them cool in the summer time. And we have utility assistance so we can help on that end of it too,” Engel said.

He said to get an air conditioner you have to be an Ameren customer.

He said Marion, Monroe, Shelby, and Macon counties do not have Ameren, but NECAC ordered air conditioners Thursday to give out to people in those counties.

Engel said you have to apply for an air conditioner by calling one of their service centers.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on 600th block Quincy
Shooting at 6th and Cherry streets in Quincy
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe in January.
Plans underway for Adams County Trump rally for Rep. Miller
Construction projects coming to Quincy in July
Quincy releases summer road project list
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe, Texas, in January.
Trump rally confirmed for Adams County
The new owners of Mark Twain Brewery are planning a total transformation for the space.
New owners of Mark Twain Brewery planning total transformation

Latest News

QPS district improvement team approves plan for student success
QPS District Improvement Team approves plan to boost student achievement
The Shelbina Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is now giving kids positive...
Shelbina Police giving good tickets
John Wood Community College Expansion
John Wood Community College Expansion
Winchester truck
Winchester truck