NECAC giving free air conditioners to elderly, disabled people

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - An organization in Northeast Missouri wants to help elderly and disabled people stay cool during this extreme heat.

The North East Community Action Corporation is giving away free air conditioners to senior citizens and people with disabilities in Ralls and Lewis Counties.

Ameren and Cool Down St. Louis donated 95 AC units to NECAC in eight Missouri counties.

NECAC Public Relations Officer Brent Engel said they can also provide people with utility assistance.

“Unfortunately too many people do not have air conditioners. A lot of them are people who grew up without it. But still, they would love to have something to keep them cool in the summer time. And we have utility assistance so we can help on that end of it too,” Engel said.

He said to get an air conditioner you have to be an Ameren customer.

He said Marion, Monroe, Shelby, and Macon counties do not have Ameren, but NECAC ordered air conditioners Thursday to give out to people in those counties.

Engel said you have to apply for an air conditioner by calling one of their service centers.

