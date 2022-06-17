QPS District Improvement Team approves plan to boost student achievement

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public School District Improvement Team approved plans on Thursday night to boost academic success next school year.

Illinois State Board of Education report card data last year showed the Quincy Public School District needs to improve student performance. Every June, the District Improvement Team meets to talk about how to do that.

Their four goals for next school year include: student achievement, instructional practices, school culture, and parent-community partnerships.

Many principals said they want to compare student achievement every year, set individual goals with students, and look at teacher’s instructional practices to ensure students succeed.

Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said every time a school year starts, they look to see where students stand and how they can grow.

“We are always taking a look at, we call it improvement, but it’s just about growth, and that’s what we want to see from students as we go from year to year through school,” Dinkheller said.

Principals also have plans to engage more with parents outside of school.

They said constant communication with families will only better student’s education.

Dinkheller said the improvement plans will go before the School Board next Wednesday.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the District Improvement Committee approved a high school EMT course for seniors to get interested in the field and a new Kindergarten report card that has a more modern format.

Those issues will also need to be approved by the School Board.

