Several new Mount Sterling businesses set to open

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Mount Sterling has new businesses coming soon.

City Administrator Vada Yingling said next week, a comic book and gaming shop, The Lion’s Realm, is set to have its grand opening at 126 West Main.

Later, a new and used furniture store will open next door at 122 West Main.

“Action Brown County sponsored here in the last couple of months and the winner of that was Alana Boylen,” Yingling said. “And her winning business plan is for Green Flamingo Bar and Grill, and she’s currently looking for a space.”

Yingling said the other competitors who did not win are also looking around to invest their businesses in Mount Sterling, including a bike repair shop.

Yingling said another business had its grand opening this month, C&E Spot, at 441 East Main St.

Owner Courtney Garfield opened the eclectic shop in honor of her good friend Erica who passed away in 2021.

“It has a lot of Erica in here,” Garfield said. “And everything, I’ve always been in retail clothing, so that’s the ‘me’ part of it.”

The shop features clothes, Christian books and Garfield’s specialty gift baskets.

She wants to operate tanning beds eventually.

Garfield said she hopes the shop will attract visitors. She said having a community that supports small businesses gave her that extra push to open C&E Spot.

Yingling said there are many reasons businesses choose to operate in town. Dot Foods is expanding its employee count, and more medical businesses are opening up on the newly refurbished Main Street. That work has made the street more attractive and pedestrian-friendly to locals who now don’t have to leave town to get doctor’s appointments.

“A building on the corner that had been vacant for 30 years now has Advanced Physical Therapy in it,” Yingling said.

Yingling said the town is not only opening businesses, but wants to focus on existing businesses, as well, to keep retention rates high.

Yingling said more growth should sprout after work on Capitol Avenue wraps up.

