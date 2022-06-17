Advertisement

Severe storms cause damage throughout Tri-States

Branches and debris scattered across Riverview Park in Hannibal Friday morning.
Branches and debris scattered across Riverview Park in Hannibal Friday morning.(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Severe storms rolled through the Tri-States early Friday morning, downing power lines, uprooting trees and dumping rain.

In Missouri, Marion and Ralls County dispatch told WGEM News they received calls of downed trees and power outages.

A WGEM reporter on scene at Hannibal’s Riverview Park said limb were down and debris was scattered across the area.

According to the Ameren outage map, nearly 200 people were without power at one point in the area of Center, Missouri.

In Illinois, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the storm knocked down trees, took out power and caused minor flooding.

They said the storm downed trees in Winchester.

Schuyler County, Illinois, officials also reported damage. They said power poles were down in Rushville

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on 600th block Quincy
Shooting at 6th and Cherry streets in Quincy
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe, Texas, in January.
Trump rally confirmed for Adams County
Quincy Police vehicle
UPDATE: No suspects identified, victim recovering from Wednesday night’s shooting
Isaac Henson
Sheriff: Convicted Griggsville sex offender caught using fake name on social media
Buff City Soap will have a grand opening ceremony when they open their doors at 9:00 a.m....
Buff City Soap prepares for Quincy grand opening

Latest News

Hazmat License Opportunity for Truckers
JWCC offering hazmat endorsement course for truckers
QPS district improvement team approves plan for student success
QPS District Improvement Team approves plan to boost student achievement
NECAC giving free air conditioners to elderly, disabled people
NECAC giving free air conditioners to elderly, disabled people
The Shelbina Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is now giving kids positive...
Shelbina Police giving good tickets