Severe storms cause damage throughout Tri-States

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Severe storms rolled through the Tri-States early Friday morning, downing power lines, uprooting trees and dumping rain.

In Missouri, Marion and Ralls County dispatch told WGEM News they received calls of downed trees and power outages.

A WGEM reporter on scene at Hannibal’s Riverview Park said limb were down and debris was scattered across the area.

According to the Ameren outage map, nearly 200 people were without power at one point in the area of Center, Missouri.

In Illinois, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the storm knocked down trees, took out power and caused minor flooding.

They said the storm downed trees in Winchester.

Schuyler County, Illinois, officials also reported damage. They said power poles were down in Rushville

