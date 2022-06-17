Advertisement

Storms have passed. Outlook for the rest of the day.

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Severe thunderstorms rocked the Tri-States overnight into the early morning hours. The storms had heavy downpours, a lot of lightning and thunder, straight line winds and some hail. Thankfully, the severe weather threat is done for the rest of the day. We continue to have some clouds overhead, but those will gradually clear out through the morning and afternoon leading to some sunshine. That sunshine will then stick with us through the rest of the day as high pressure builds into the area. Daytime highs will still be pretty warm, but not as hot as the past few days. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We will also notice a little drop in humidity today. By tonight, the clear skies will continue and lows will be very pleasant in the 60s.

