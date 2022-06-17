Advertisement

Super Kids Race for special needs

6th annual Super Kids Race held by Quincy Optimism Club.
6th annual Super Kids Race held by Quincy Optimism Club.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The 6th annual Super Kids Race is in the books.

In addition to the Optimist Soap Box Derby, the Quincy Optimist Club allows children with special needs to race with a buddy driver. All buddy racers are volunteers.

For the past six years, the club has held the Super Kids Race the day prior to the Quincy Optimist Soap Box Derby.

Organizers say the event is held for kids that may not be able to compete in everyday sports.

“It’s such a confidence boost for the kids, and to let them know they can participate too, cause their are projects out there for them,” Super Kids Race Co-Director Aiden McDonnell said.

All attending families and racers had access to free treats, food and prizes.

“The greatest part of being involved with this event is not only getting to watch the smiles on these kids faces, but to also see the happiness and love from parents and families,” McDonnell said. “Seeing them watch their child step away from reality, and hold these trophies is truly heartwarming.”

Fundraising for the event was donated by local stores and organizations.

McDonnell says the event is completely volunteer ran, and many of the volunteers spend the entire year preparing for this event. From getting sponsors and donations to cleaning and repairing the box cars, the volunteers dedicate special time into helping the Optimism Club host this special needs race.

Every year the cars undergo repairs, repaints and upgrades to ensure that each child that races feels as special as all the years before.

The 2022 Optimist Soap Box Derby is on June 18 and will feature 124 racers.

