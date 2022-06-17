Advertisement

Tri-State veterans arrive in Washington on 59th Great River Honor Flight

QUINCY (WGEM) - A group of 30 veterans from the Tri-States arrived in Washington, D.C. Thursday morning on the 59th mission for the Great River Honor Flight.

The veterans spent the day touring the national memorials and remembering those who fought alongside them.

Many took a moment at the Vietnam Wall to reflect on those soldiers who didn’t make it home.

“It’s fairly. It’s really hard because I’ve lost a lot of friends over there, high school classmates, a very close friend that I’ve known for a while. Even before I went in service and met him over there,” said Vietnam Veteran Paul Winn.

“I have a lot of friends who served in World War 2. World War 2 people are my heroes. They’re my heroes,” said Vietnam Veteran Jesse Ornelas.

The World War II Memorial... the Vietnam Wall... and Arlington National Cemetery are among the landmarks the veterans visited.

However, due to flight delays in Washington, the arrival time for homecoming at John Wood Community College was delayed to around 11:30 p.m.

