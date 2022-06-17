Tri-State veterans return from 59th Great River Honor Flight

QUINCY (WGEM) - A group of 30 veterans from the Tri-States are likely sleeping in Friday morning after their whirlwind trip to Washington D.C.

They spent Thursday day touring the national memorials and remembering those who fought alongside them.

In Washington, many took a moment at the Vietnam Wall to reflect on those soldiers who didn’t make it home.

The World War II Memorial... the Vietnam Wall... and Arlington National Cemetery were among the landmarks the veterans visited.

Thursday marked the 59th mission for the Great River Honor Flight which was started on Veterans Day 2009 with its first flight scheduled on April 13, 2010.

Since then, 1,886 Tri-State veterans have participated in this program.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.