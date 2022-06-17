Advertisement

Versailles swimming pool offering free admission days

McDaniel Municipal Pool
McDaniel Municipal Pool(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) - A Tri-State swimming pool wants to offer free swim days to kids and the rest of the community who need a refreshing break from this hot weather.

Several Brown County businesses are paying around a $100 flat rate to the McDaniel Municipal Swimming Pool on different days throughout the summer so the community can have free admission all day.

“It just gives (the kids) time with friends to meet new people,” said pool manager Jacquelynn Hannel. “It just gives them something to do, gets them out of the trouble, gets them out of the house.”

The free days will include:

  • Saturday, June 18
  • Sunday, June 19
  • Monday, June 20
  • Tuesday, June 21
  • Wednesday, June 22
  • Friday, June 24

