WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (June 16th, 2022) WGEM Night With The Quincy Gems Kicks Off As Clinton Is Welcomed To Town; QU Football Hosting Elite Prospect Camp At QU Stadium This Saturday; QND Raider Basketball Camp Wrapped Up In “The Pit”

Big night for the Quincy Gems. As WGEM spend the evening at QU Stadium. Sports director Tony Cornish Jr. was live at the stadium interviewing Culver-Stockton standout Andrew Fay. The Gems are looking to snap that pesky four game losing streak vs the struggling Clinton LumberKings. We will have highlights during WGEM Sports at Ten!

Hawks football fans! WGEM learned that the QU football team will be hosting one of two Elite Prospect Camps on Saturday. It will be at 9am at the QU football stadium. Countdown is down to 77 days until your Hawks host a Thursday night season opener under the lights! Thursday September 1st at 6:00pm vs Glenville State College.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

