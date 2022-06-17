Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (June 16th, 2022) WGEM Night With The Quincy Gems Kicks Off As Clinton Is Welcomed To Town; QU Football Hosting Elite Prospect Camp At QU Stadium This Saturday; QND Raider Basketball Camp Wrapped Up In “The Pit”

WGEM Night With The Gems
WGEM Night With The Gems(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Big night for the Quincy Gems. As WGEM spend the evening at QU Stadium. Sports director Tony Cornish Jr. was live at the stadium interviewing Culver-Stockton standout Andrew Fay. The Gems are looking to snap that pesky four game losing streak vs the struggling Clinton LumberKings. We will have highlights during WGEM Sports at Ten!

Hawks football fans! WGEM learned that the QU football team will be hosting one of two Elite Prospect Camps on Saturday. It will be at 9am at the QU football stadium. Countdown is down to 77 days until your Hawks host a Thursday night season opener under the lights! Thursday September 1st at 6:00pm vs Glenville State College.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 15th, 2022) The Top Swimmers Of The Sheridan Storm Are Ready To Host The 28th Annual Titan Firecracker Classic This Weekend; QND Raider Soccer Building a Foundation Of Scoring For The 2022 Season

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Top Sheridan Storm Swimmers Are Ready To Contend With The Best Swimmers In The Tri-States

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 14) 4th Ranked Central Lee Lady Hawks Cruise Past HTC On The Prep Softball Dirt In The Hawkeye State And The Quincy Gems Split A Doubleheader Against The Cape Catfish

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central Lee Lady Hawks Post Their 4th Straight Win On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 14) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Return To The Prep Gridiron As Contact Days Roll On And QU Lady Hawks Head Basketball Coach Kaci Bailey Finalizes 2022 Recruiting Class

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Return To The Prep Gridiron As They Continue To Get Better As A Unit While Battling The Heat & Humidity

Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT

Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 13) Fort Madison Bloodhounds “Track Down” A Win On The Baseball Diamond Against Burlington And The Lady Crusaders Of HTC Fall To Defeat On The Dirt At Home Against Cardinal

Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Beat Burlington On The Diamond In Lee County

Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:24 AM CDT

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 13) Cathy Monroe Set To Take Over The Reins Of The QU Lady Hawks Softball Program And Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder Offers Insight On The Success Of This Weekends Racing At South Park

Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:17 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Lady Hawks Now Have A New Head Softball Coach Set To take Over The Reins Of The Program