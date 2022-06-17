Winchester utility drivers report overused trucks, request two new ones

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Utility workers in Winchester, Illinois said they desperately need to replace two of their six fleet trucks.

They said these multi-faceted trucks are an important investment for the city so they can get gas, water, gravel lay, and other important street projects done efficiently.

Winchester’s utility supervisor, John Simmons said they were using their fleet trucks to perform their annual city wide cleanup over the week on Thursday.

He said the 2005 Chevrolet he was driving is not going to cut it for much longer.

“It’s got (123,000) miles on it,” Simmons said. “It’s been used as far as snow plowing and that for over the years. It’s been a good truck but it’s starting to have issues like using oil and that.”

Simmons said the trucks are also beginning to appear unappealing such as ripped up seats and the car’s exterior gradually rusting over.

Since these trucks do heavy duty work like plow snow, he said they deteriorate faster than a personal vehicle. That means 125,000 miles on a fleet truck takes on more wear and tear.

Simmons said he reported the need for two new heavy duty trucks at a recent council meeting.

“We’ll have to know the cost and all that and everything,” Simmons said. “And what we’re looking at, and that’ll be the city council’s decision.”

Officials at city hall said they are supportive of the investment, but the main issue at hand is finding them.

Second Ward Alderman, Bill Jacquot said they hope to do business with their local dealer.

“The dealerships, locally and out of the area, are having trouble finding vehicles,” Jacquot said.

He and Simmons said they are unsure how long this could take before their local dealership can get them a truck. Jacquot said no matter what, getting these new trucks is a necessity.

“They’re used every day,” Jacquot said. “No question about their use. They get some of the worst treatment because of local to local location and they’re not on the highway.”

Jacquot and Simmons said they are looking to invest in brand new trucks rather than used.

They said current market rates are anywhere between $40,000 to $80,000 per truck.

Once they get the trucks, they will need to invest in a new backhoe and other equipment.

