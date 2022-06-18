Advertisement

Confusion with Quincy utility bills cleared up

WGEM News at Ten
By Charity Bell
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve gotten a message that you’re past due on your Quincy utility bill and your service will be cut off, city officials said don’t worry.

Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said as a result of the city’s cyber attack, June utility bills in the city’s 1st district, located north of Jefferson street and west of 18th, we’re issued before the may bill was due.

That triggered an automated message stating you’d face penalties for being late, even though the bill’s due date had not passed.

“I wish we could do something different but it’s already out there. The bills have been mailed and we just want to let people know not to not to worry and they’re not going to be shut off and there won’t be any penalties. But that just their bill is still due on Monday,” Conte said.

Conte said the due date for May’s bill is Monday, June 28 and the due date for the June bill is Tuesday, July 5.

He said their credit and debit card system still isn’t working, but you can pay in-person with cash or check or use their 24/7 drop off box.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe, Texas, in January.
Trump rally confirmed for Adams County
Shooting on 600th block Quincy
Shooting at 6th and Cherry streets in Quincy
Branches and debris scattered across Riverview Park in Hannibal Friday morning.
Severe storms cause damage throughout Tri-States
Quincy Police vehicle
UPDATE: No suspects identified, victim recovering from Wednesday night’s shooting
Isaac Henson
Sheriff: Convicted Griggsville sex offender caught using fake name on social media

Latest News

The Quincy Police and Fire Departments played their first ever Guns and Hoses baseball game...
Quincy holds Guns and Hoses charity baseball game
It’s been years in the making, and now, Adams County is using American Rescue Plan funds to...
American Rescue Plan funds to help Adams County village
Monroe City seniors in need of drivers
Northeast Missouri senior citizens needing drivers for doctor’s appointments
City of Palmyra hotel
Palmyra working to bring hotel, more retail to city