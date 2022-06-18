Confusion with Quincy utility bills cleared up

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve gotten a message that you’re past due on your Quincy utility bill and your service will be cut off, city officials said don’t worry.

Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said as a result of the city’s cyber attack, June utility bills in the city’s 1st district, located north of Jefferson street and west of 18th, we’re issued before the may bill was due.

That triggered an automated message stating you’d face penalties for being late, even though the bill’s due date had not passed.

“I wish we could do something different but it’s already out there. The bills have been mailed and we just want to let people know not to not to worry and they’re not going to be shut off and there won’t be any penalties. But that just their bill is still due on Monday,” Conte said.

Conte said the due date for May’s bill is Monday, June 28 and the due date for the June bill is Tuesday, July 5.

He said their credit and debit card system still isn’t working, but you can pay in-person with cash or check or use their 24/7 drop off box.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.