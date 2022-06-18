Indian Creek Marina suffers storm damage

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Indian Creek Marina on Mark Twain Lake suffered damage from the storm that hit the Tri-States early Friday morning.

Park Ranger Brian Falls said there are fallen trees and blown off roofing from the marina.

“We’re more so getting our infrastructure up and going and that stuffs not going to be a turn key to get it going again but we will kind of see what damages have taken place and what the game plan is moving forward down there,” said Falls.

Currently, the marina is off limits to everyone except for cleanup crews.

He said they hope to have the roads cleared by the end of the weekend.

Workers at the marina say it will be several more days before it will be open again.

Campers at the marina said they woke up Friday morning to the aftermath of the storm.

They said they found toppled trees and branches from the high winds.

Denny Danforth, a camper at the marina, said he was surprised at the high volume and intensity of the storm.

“It was rumbling like crazy while we were sitting outside really lighting up the sky big time,” said Danforth.

Park Rangers and the Army Corps of Engineers will be surveying the damage as they continue to work to clear off the roads and chop up the wood.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.