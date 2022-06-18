Macomb celebrates Juneteenth at Mount Calvary Church of God

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb held its second annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday at the Mount Calvary Church of God. Organizers said since it’s an official federal holiday now, this was a celebratory day.

Organizers said about 400 public attendants were welcome with open arms to enjoy free food and also to learn about Juneteenth history with speakers reading poetry, praise singing and more.

“Juneteenth, as a Federal Holiday, has been a long time coming,” said event co-chair Belinda Carr. “While several states had it as a state holiday, now it’s nationwide. And, it gives an opportunity to recognize that those slaves didn’t get notified of their freedom for two years afterwards.”

Carr said she is thankful for the Macomb community and businesses who brought this event to fruition for the public to come out and learn about Juneteenth.

