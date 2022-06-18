Multi-county bike ride, fundraiser honors late domestic violence victim Silven Yocum

MACOMB (WGEM) -Officials at Victim Services said that a child has to report abuse to an adult seven times before they are believed.

That’s why a group of bikers, family and advocates came together in honor of Silven “Silvie” Yocum who died as a result of domestic violence at five years old on September 16, 2006.

Over 100 riders gathered at the Macomb Elks Lodge on Saturday morning to raise awareness.

The event is held to raise money for Silvie’s Fund at Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency to help kids who went through what Yocum did.

Silvie’s cousin Brett Yocum was riding on Saturday morning with over 100 other participants. He said he looks forward to this every year.

“(I) get to be around good people, family,” Yocum said. “And remember Silvie the right way.”

Yocum said Silvie was like a sister to him.

“One of the earliest memories I have are right before she died,” Yocum said. “The day before we were on our trampoline. It was just what we did. I was six, she was five.”

After riders paid a admission fee, the Knights Motorcycle Riding Club lead them on a multi-county ride.

“I think we had 100 bikes last year,” said the Knights Motorcycle Riding Club President Jamie Cudd. “Over 200 people signed up. It just gets a little bit bigger every year.”

WIRC-AA Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth said that Silvie’s Fund brought in over $20,000 last year to Victim Services in Macomb. She said they have high hopes to break that number this year.

“This is one of the biggest fundraisers for us,” Roth said.

Roth said the money they receive from rider admission, silent auction, meals, and T-Shirts all go toward getting victims the help they need.

“It goes directly to help the counseling and advocacy services, and all of our services are free for survivors,” Roth said. “So it is invaluable to the people that we serve. And they can come back to counseling for a lifetime if they want to.”

Roth said no child should go through what Silvie Yocum did, but unfortunately many do.

She said if you see something, say something. And to call their victim services hotline at 309-837-6622.

