Northeast Missouri senior citizens needing drivers for doctor’s appointments

WGEM News at Ten
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Some senior citizens and handicapped people in Northeast Missouri are struggling to find ways to get to and from doctor’s appointments.

The Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center is looking for people to drive elderly people in Marion, Monroe, Ralls, and Shelby counties.

In-Home Coordinator Tara Albright said there are many elderly people who live alone and can not drive to their appointments.

She said there’s been a rising need to help those people in the community.

“There are certain ones that have to have dialysis treatment and different things like that and they can’t wait. They have to have treatments a couple times a week. Family members have to take of work and travel time to get their loved ones where they need to be,” Albright said.

Albright said many seniors are willing to pay for a ride.

If you are interested in helping out call the center at 573-735-2131.

