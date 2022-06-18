Palmyra working to bring hotel, more retail to city

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Palmyra has been seeing many out-of-town visitors on the weekends, but there are not enough places for them to stay.

City officials said there is a hotel chain that wants to come to Palmyra but the city needs to see if that’s possible.

“We have a growing number of visitors, it seems like every weekend with our ball park here and we have traveling teams in every weekend,” said Mayor Pro Tem Brock Fahy.

The city only has one hotel now, but they are looking to add one more.

“Our hotel that we have here now can only host a certain number of people that we have, so having a bigger hotel to help out that need, as well as for our manufacturing needs, you know we have Doyle Manufacturing north of Palmyra that’s growing,” Fahy said.

Fahy said a big hotel company is interested in coming to Palmyra, but he would not reveal which one.

On Thursday night, City Council voted for Growth Services Group to do a feasibility study to see if a 21-acre plot of land on Highway 168 is fit for the hotel and some retail stores.

Brown’s Furniture President Tav Brown said new businesses and lodging would also give a boost to current businesses.

“We see every day people coming in that want to shop here, then they want to go and eat at the restaurants here and vice versa,” Brown said.

Brown hopes the city is able to make it happen.

“I think it would be a tremendous benefit to the area. We are lucky because so many people want to be here. And the more things we have, I think that will just grow the town even more,” Brown said.

Fahy said he does not have a timeline for when the survey will start or how long it will take.

