Quincy holds Guns and Hoses charity baseball game

The Quincy Police and Fire Departments played their first ever Guns and Hoses baseball game...
The Quincy Police and Fire Departments played their first ever Guns and Hoses baseball game Friday night
By Hunter Willis and WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police and Fire Departments played in their first ever Guns and Hoses baseball game Friday night.

The game was set up to raise money for the Salvation Army.

They also honored fallen firefighter Steve Pezzella, who passed away last week from a rafting accident on vacation.

Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp says he’s thankful to be able to relax and kick back with his brothers in blue.

“We work really well together, the two departments. The fire department and the police department, We work hand and hand in a lot of different things. So its nice to get the guys together to see each other and spend some time having fun instead of always at work.”

He says they have plans to this event again next year.

