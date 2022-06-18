WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (June 17) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Countdown Rolls And The Quincy Gems Are Set To Hit The Road Tonight To Face Burlington

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s an exciting time for youth golfers from across the Tri-States who are scheduled to take part in the 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships In Quincy next week. The two day tourney, that draws a well-respected national, as well as international field to “The Gem City”, gets underway on the fairways on Tuesday. Practice Rounds at Westview will start on Monday. WGEM’s Jake Rongholt has more details as he checks in with Pepsi Little People’s Founder And Executive Director Nan Ryan.

On the Prospect League diamond this evening in “The Hawkeye State”, the Quincy Gems will be in action in Burlington hoping to bounce back from last night’s 5-run setback at home against the Clinton Lumberkings. During the 7-2 loss at QU Stadium, the Gems were outhit 8 to 7 and scored all two of their runs in the fourth inning. Quincy also committed four errors during the loss as well. We’ll have a update on the challenge the Gems face tonight when they face the Bee’s of Burlington.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.