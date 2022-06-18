Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (June 17) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Countdown Rolls And The Quincy Gems Are Set To Hit The Road Tonight To Face Burlington

Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Founder Nan Ryan Offers Details On Upcoming Tourney
Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships Countdown Continues To Roll On
Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships Countdown Continues To Roll On(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s an exciting time for youth golfers from across the Tri-States who are scheduled to take part in the 49th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships In Quincy next week. The two day tourney, that draws a well-respected national, as well as international field to “The Gem City”, gets underway on the fairways on Tuesday. Practice Rounds at Westview will start on Monday. WGEM’s Jake Rongholt has more details as he checks in with Pepsi Little People’s Founder And Executive Director Nan Ryan.

On the Prospect League diamond this evening in “The Hawkeye State”, the Quincy Gems will be in action in Burlington hoping to bounce back from last night’s 5-run setback at home against the Clinton Lumberkings. During the 7-2 loss at QU Stadium, the Gems were outhit 8 to 7 and scored all two of their runs in the fourth inning. Quincy also committed four errors during the loss as well. We’ll have a update on the challenge the Gems face tonight when they face the Bee’s of Burlington.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 16) Quincy Gems Fall To Defeat Against Clinton On The Prospect League Diamond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Sweep A Doubleheader Match-Up Against Mt. Pleasant

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (June 16) WGEM Night With The Quincy Gems Kicks Off As QU Stadium And The QU Football Team Is Set To Host Their First Elite Prospect Camp At QU Stadium This Saturday While The QND Raider Basketball Camp Comes to A Close At “The Pit”

Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WGEM Sports With The Gems At QU Stadium!

Sports

WGEM Sports at Six - Thursday (June 16th, 2022)

Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT

Sports

Sports Center (6/16)

Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
WGEM AM Sports Center

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 15th, 2022) The Top Swimmers Of The Sheridan Storm Are Ready To Host The 28th Annual Titan Firecracker Classic This Weekend; QND Raider Soccer Building a Foundation Of Scoring For The 2022 Season

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Top Sheridan Storm Swimmers Are Ready To Contend With The Best Swimmers In The Tri-States

Sports

WGEM Sports at Six - Wednesday (June 15th, 2022)

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 14) 4th Ranked Central Lee Lady Hawks Cruise Past HTC On The Prep Softball Dirt In The Hawkeye State And The Quincy Gems Split A Doubleheader Against The Cape Catfish

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central Lee Lady Hawks Post Their 4th Straight Win On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 14) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Return To The Prep Gridiron As Contact Days Roll On And QU Lady Hawks Head Basketball Coach Kaci Bailey Finalizes 2022 Recruiting Class

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Return To The Prep Gridiron As They Continue To Get Better As A Unit While Battling The Heat & Humidity

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 13) Part II

Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 13) Part I

Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT