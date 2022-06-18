WGEM Sports At Ten: “Sports Extra” Friday (June 17) Lady Hawks Of Central Lee Look To Extend Their Winning Streak To 6 Games In A Row On The Softball Dirt This Evening In Lee County And Quincy Notre Dame Alums Square Off Against QHS Alums On The Baseball Diamond At QU Stadium
Quincy University Team Basketball Camp Opens Up At Pepsi Arena
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, June 18, 2022
Prospect League
Quincy Gems 11
Burlington Bees 4
Saturday: Gems Will Host Burlington At QU Stadium (6:35 P.M.)
IGHSAU Softball
Hillcrest Academy 1
Central Lee 13 (Final/3 Innings)
CLHS: (13-4) Lady Hawks Have Now Won 6 Games In A Row
Game 1
Holy Trinity Catholic 10
Mount Pleasant 15
Game 2
Holy Trinity Catholic 7
Mount Pleasant 5
HTC: Lady Crusaders Now (7-8) On The Season
IHSAA Baseball
Hillcrest Academy 10
Central Lee 12
CLHS: Hawks Now (6-9) On The Season
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.