WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 16) Quincy Gems Fall To Defeat Against Clinton On The Prospect League Diamond

Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Prospect League
“WGEM Night With The Gems”
Clinton Lumberkings 7
Quincy Gems 2
QG: Ethan Moore (1-For-3 / 1 RBI / 1R / 1BB)
QG: Matthew Batts (2-For-4 / 1R )
QG: Andrew Fay (2-For-5)
QG: Nolan Wosman (1-For-4)
Gems Scored 2 Runs In The 4th Inning & Had 7 Hits/4 Errors During The Setback
Next Game: Gems Will Travel To Burlington On Friday
