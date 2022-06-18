WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 16) Quincy Gems Fall To Defeat Against Clinton On The Prospect League Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Prospect League

“WGEM Night With The Gems”

Clinton Lumberkings 7

Quincy Gems 2

QG: Ethan Moore (1-For-3 / 1 RBI / 1R / 1BB)

QG: Matthew Batts (2-For-4 / 1R )

QG: Andrew Fay (2-For-5)

QG: Nolan Wosman (1-For-4)

Gems Scored 2 Runs In The 4th Inning & Had 7 Hits/4 Errors During The Setback

Next Game: Gems Will Travel To Burlington On Friday

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.