WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 16) Quincy Gems Fall To Defeat Against Clinton On The Prospect League Diamond

Fort Madison Sweeps A Doubleheader Match-Up Against Mt. Pleasant On The IHSAA Diamond
Quincy Infielder Andrew Fay And The Gems Host The Lumberkings
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Prospect League

“WGEM Night With The Gems”

Clinton Lumberkings 7

Quincy Gems 2

QG: Ethan Moore (1-For-3 / 1 RBI / 1R / 1BB)

QG: Matthew Batts (2-For-4 / 1R )

QG: Andrew Fay (2-For-5)

QG: Nolan Wosman (1-For-4)

Gems Scored 2 Runs In The 4th Inning & Had 7 Hits/4 Errors During The Setback

Next Game: Gems Will Travel To Burlington On Friday

