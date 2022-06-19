Advertisement

Heat Builds Back This Week

Warm weather extends all the way from Houston, Texas to Fargo, North Dakota.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The jet stream is quite active across the United States, with record low temperatures occurring in the Northeast, cool temperatures in the Northwest and near record heat extending in between from Texas to Canada. This heat will begin to push East on Monday and Tuesday, meaning higher temperatures are on the way for the Tri-States.

Monday will be characterized by high temperatures climbing into the upper 80′s and low 90′s with plenty of sunshine. While the weather will be warmer than the weekend, the low humidity will stick around meaning that the feel like temperatures will be about the same as the actual air temperature. The humidity will build a bit higher for Tuesday though. Those higher values and higher temperatures will mean that Tuesday will be toasty across much of the Midwest.

A weak cold front will approach the region Tuesday night and Wednesday, and may spark a couple of isolated storms, but with plenty of dry time in between.

