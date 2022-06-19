Makers Market showcases local handmade vendors

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Brewing Company hosted their 5th annual outdoor Makers Market in downtown Quincy on Saturday.

This year’s Makers Market featured over 40 unique vendors ranging from a build-your-own bouquet flower trailer to hand crafted jewelry.

“We really try to focus on handmade vendors. The people that are creating things and not resellers so much, but trying to tap into that small business owner that maybe doesn’t have a shop,” attendee Mandy Phillips said.

Quincy Brewing Company Owner Tierney Craig said from their kid activities, to specialty foods, to beer and different vendor goodies, the market had a little something for everyone.

“For me it is those homemade, home grown items that I come out to see the jams, the jewelry, the clothes. You know just things that are unique that you just can’t find everywhere,” Craig said.

Phillips like other Quincy locals said the market is a good way to show outsiders all of the things the city has to offer.

“The goal was really to benefit all of our fellow business makers on 6th street. So to benefit 6th street and to kind of get the word out about what were doing down here as well as Quincy,” Craig said. “People are coming in from all over and hopefully they eat, stick around and shop, and just spend the day here seeing what Quincy has to offer.”

Craig said they held a large raffle where all of the vendors were required to donate an item.

“Not only does this event or is this event about us bringing in community, but it’s also about benefitting a local organization here,” Craig said.

The Quincy Humane Society was the organization benefiting from this season’s raffle.

The Quincy Brewing Company will be holding their next Makers Market on October 1st.

