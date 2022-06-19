Advertisement

Officials find first likely case of monkeypox in Missouri

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Health officials said Saturday that they had identified what is likely to be the first case of monkeypox in Missouri in the Kansas City area.

State and local health officials are waiting for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the results. In the meantime, officials are notifying people who may have been in contact with the infected person who didn’t have to be hospitalized.

The disease that first causes flu-like symptoms before progressing to a rash on the face and body is commonly found in parts of central and west Africa. But this year, 1,880 infections have been reported in more than 30 countries where monkeypox isn’t typically found.

