Pepsi’s Little People’s Golf Championships hopes to bring hundreds to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds are expected to come to Quincy the week of June 20 for an annual golf tournament, business owners said it is needed after a rough year of inflation.

The 49th annual Pepsi’s Little People’s Golf Championships will take place at the Westview Golf Course in Quincy. The tournament will be played on June 20 through June 22.

For some families like Jason Eagan’s, it has become a tradition.

“My son, Jacob, came out here when he was three for the first time, and now every year we’ve just made it a tradition to start here in Quincy, for our golf season,” Eagan said.

Founder and Executive Director for Pepsi’s Little People’s Golf Championship Nan Ryan said this is a great event for kids to come and compete on the green, and it’s an even better boost for local businesses.

“It really means a lot to the Quincy economy,” Ryan said. “The kids, you know you got kids playing and staying motels, eating out for 3 or 4 days, going in the shops, buying gas, so it brings a lot of money into the Quincy economy.”

Local restaurants in Quincy are reaping the benefits from events like Little People’s Golf Championship. Some are seating more people than they have in a long time

“Like 50 to 100 more people. But for a small business like this, it’s pretty significant,” Chick’s on the River Assistant Manager David Alton said.

Alton said the surge in food costs have made it hard for some businesses to get people through the door.

“With rising food costs, we would love to have an increase in sales again, so it’s just beneficial for everyone around here,” Alton said.

With this event teeing off this Tuesday, local businesses could see a needed boost in customers.

More than 200 people have registered for this event. Organizers said they haven’t seen this many people signed up since 2019.

