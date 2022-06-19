Advertisement

Pleasant Father’s Day Before Heat Returns

A pleasant Father's Day is ahead.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
As a ridge of high pressure continues to sag South and East, clear skies and calm weather will continue across the Midwest for Father’s Day. A light Southeasterly breeze will kick in, which will help to bring temperatures a couple degrees warmer than Saturday, into the mid to upper 80′s. Despite the slightly higher temperatures, humidity will stay generally constant from Saturday.

After another seasonable night Sunday night, the heat will crank back on once again. Winds will shift to more of out Southwesterly direction on Monday, facilitating more rising temperatures and slowly rising humidity, with temps climbing back into the upper 80′s and low 90′s. Tuesday will be the peak of the next round of heat, with temperatures likely to once again climb into the mid to upper 90′s, although with less humidity than last week’s heat wave.

Past Tuesday, temperatures look to stay on the warm side but there will be a gradually increasing chance for a couple isolated storms which may help to moderate temperatures in the slightest.

