Quincy holds first Juneteenth Festival

QUINCY (WGEM) - People came together to celebrate the most recently declared federal holiday in Quincy on Saturday.

The First Baptist Church in Quincy helped orchestrate a Juneteenth celebration to showcase the reason for the holiday while uniting the community.

Reverend Orville Jones Jr. expressed the importance of Juneteenth to the community at Quincy’s first Juneteenth Festival.

“Today is our public festival. It’s for anybody in the community all over the city of Quincy,” Jones Jr. said. “The day is a day of remembering what Juneteenth is all about.”

Jones Jr. said today’s festival is not just a black celebration, it’s a celebration for the community.

“This is an event that should be shared by people of all races, all colors, all creeds and all backgrounds. And so that’s why we’re coming together to celebrate, to enjoy ourselves. And to remember our history and our heritage,” Jones Jr. said.

The event featured food vendors, voting registration, bounce houses, live music and a lesson on what Juneteenth is all about.

Quincy resident Kerstin Stitt brought her children to the event to learn about the importance of the holiday.

“I think it’s important to teach my kids because it’s something that can be ignored and I don’t want to leave it just up to society as a whole,” Stitt said.

The event offered an opportunity for people of all ages and races to learn about the history of Juneteenth.

“I want them to know about slavery, what it was, that it hurt people,” said Stitt, “It was based on the color of our skin. It isn’t what determines who we are.”

First Baptist Church will be hosting a Juneteenth Community Gala on June 24 at Town Country Inn and Suites. They will also host a Voices of Juneteenth Community Choir Ebony Voices Ensembles on June 26.

