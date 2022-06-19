Advertisement

Quincy holds first Juneteenth Festival

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - People came together to celebrate the most recently declared federal holiday in Quincy on Saturday.

The First Baptist Church in Quincy helped orchestrate a Juneteenth celebration to showcase the reason for the holiday while uniting the community.

Reverend Orville Jones Jr. expressed the importance of Juneteenth to the community at Quincy’s first Juneteenth Festival.

“Today is our public festival. It’s for anybody in the community all over the city of Quincy,” Jones Jr. said. “The day is a day of remembering what Juneteenth is all about.”

Jones Jr. said today’s festival is not just a black celebration, it’s a celebration for the community.

“This is an event that should be shared by people of all races, all colors, all creeds and all backgrounds. And so that’s why we’re coming together to celebrate, to enjoy ourselves. And to remember our history and our heritage,” Jones Jr. said.

The event featured food vendors, voting registration, bounce houses, live music and a lesson on what Juneteenth is all about.

Quincy resident Kerstin Stitt brought her children to the event to learn about the importance of the holiday.

“I think it’s important to teach my kids because it’s something that can be ignored and I don’t want to leave it just up to society as a whole,” Stitt said.

The event offered an opportunity for people of all ages and races to learn about the history of Juneteenth.

“I want them to know about slavery, what it was, that it hurt people,” said Stitt, “It was based on the color of our skin. It isn’t what determines who we are.”

First Baptist Church will be hosting a Juneteenth Community Gala on June 24 at Town Country Inn and Suites. They will also host a Voices of Juneteenth Community Choir Ebony Voices Ensembles on June 26.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe, Texas, in January.
Trump rally confirmed for Adams County
Branches and debris scattered across Riverview Park in Hannibal Friday morning.
Severe storms cause damage throughout Tri-States
The Indian Creek Marina on Mark Twain Lake suffered damage from the storm that hit the...
Indian Creek Marina suffers storm damage
Quincy Police vehicle
UPDATE: No suspects identified, victim recovering from Wednesday night’s shooting
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

2022 Titan Firecracker Classic Crackles With Excitement
WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (June 18th, 2022) - clipped version
Macomb celebrates Juneteenth at Mount Calvary Church of God
Macomb celebrates Juneteenth at Mount Calvary Church of God
Juneteenth Jubilee held in Canton, Missouri
Juneteenth Jubilee held in Canton, Missouri
Makers Market showcases local handmade vendors
Makers Market showcases local handmade vendors
Quincy holds first Juneteenth Festival
Quincy holds first Juneteenth Festival