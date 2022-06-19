Quincy’s Optimist Club holds Soap Box Derby

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Optimist Club held its annual Soap Box Derby at Bob Mays Park in Quincy, Saturday.

The event featured over 120 racers from all over the Tri-States.

Organizers said nothing beats bringing family, friends and strangers together to support kids in a day of fun.

“It’s definitely about the kids, it’s all about the fun of it. But it also shows a lot about the community coming together,” Optimist Soap Box Technical Director Ken Ng said.

Organizers said they collect sponsors and donations throughout the year to be able to host this event.

