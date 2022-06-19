Advertisement

Schuyler County judge killed in a vehicle vs. bike accident

Schuyler Co. fatality
Schuyler Co. fatality(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Schuyler County Coroner confirmed that Schuyler County Circuit Judge Ramon M. Escapa, 42, of Rushville, Illinois, died on Sunday.

According to the Illinois State Police, Escapa was traveling northbound on Adams Road in Frederick, Illinois, on a Marin Bicycle around 9:56 a.m. when a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Charlie D Coffey, 73, of Rushville, hit the back of Escapa’s bike and struck Escapa.

ISP reported that Escapa was pronounced dead at the scene. Caffey refused medical attention.

Caffey was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Rally in Conroe, Texas, in January.
Trump rally confirmed for Adams County
The Indian Creek Marina on Mark Twain Lake suffered damage from the storm that hit the...
Indian Creek Marina suffers storm damage
If you’ve gotten a message that you’re past due on your Quincy utility bill and your service...
Confusion with Quincy utility bills cleared up
The Quincy Police and Fire Departments played their first ever Guns and Hoses baseball game...
Quincy holds Guns and Hoses charity baseball game
Quincy Juneteenth Celebration
Quincy holds first Juneteenth Festival

Latest News

Monkeypox Missouri
Officials find first likely case of monkeypox in Missouri
Infrastructure inflation
Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects
2022 Titan Firecracker Classic Crackles With Excitement
WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (June 18th, 2022) - clipped version
Macomb celebrates Juneteenth at Mount Calvary Church of God
Macomb celebrates Juneteenth at Mount Calvary Church of God