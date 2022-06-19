Schuyler County judge killed in a vehicle vs. bike accident

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Schuyler County Coroner confirmed that Schuyler County Circuit Judge Ramon M. Escapa, 42, of Rushville, Illinois, died on Sunday.

According to the Illinois State Police, Escapa was traveling northbound on Adams Road in Frederick, Illinois, on a Marin Bicycle around 9:56 a.m. when a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Charlie D Coffey, 73, of Rushville, hit the back of Escapa’s bike and struck Escapa.

ISP reported that Escapa was pronounced dead at the scene. Caffey refused medical attention.

Caffey was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.

