Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 19th, 2022

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Brad Genenbacher

Bryce Gray

Theresa Scheihing

shine

Sherry Dieterle

Colton Mixer

Halia Whiles

Ashlee Cable

Jan Kenady

Brittany Mast

Sara Ward

Lyncoln Carter

Brydgett Beatty

Izack McDade

Shannon Weaver

Keestin Sherwood

Rich Mueller

Vera Crandal

Betty Thompson

Robin Mowen

Roger Maas

Kenneth Barner

ANNIVERSARIES

Brad & Caitlin Kendrick

Jackie & Cameron Cain

David & Stephanie Coupland

Jim & Jane Tjaden

Mike & Pam Rabe

David & Peggy Muegge

Chris & Jessica Butcher

Bob & Lolly Orozco

John & Kim Goetz

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 20th, 2022

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 18th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 17th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 17, 2022

Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 17, 2022

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 16, 2022

Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 16, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 16th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 15th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 15, 2022

Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 15, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 14th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: June 14, 2022

Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: June 14, 2022