Fire engulfs vehicle, closes portion of I-72

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois State Police responded to a U-Haul that caught fire on Interstate 72 at milepost 48.5 in Scott County on Monday.

Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles at about 4:20 p.m., as a ball of flames engulfed the vehicle, which was towing a trailer eastbound with a blue Subaru on it.

According to ISP, both occupants were able to exit the U-Haul before it became engulfed in flames.

ISP reported that no injuries were sustained from the incident.

State police said the interstate was reduced to one lane during the incident.

