Fire engulfs vehicle, closes portion of I-72

Vehicle fire
Vehicle fire(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois State Police responded to a U-Haul that caught fire on Interstate 72 at milepost 48.5 in Scott County on Monday.

Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles at about 4:20 p.m., as a ball of flames engulfed the vehicle, which was towing a trailer eastbound with a blue Subaru on it.

According to ISP, both occupants were able to exit the U-Haul before it became engulfed in flames.

ISP reported that no injuries were sustained from the incident.

State police said the interstate was reduced to one lane during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

