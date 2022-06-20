Hannibal Aquatic Center celebrates Father’s Day

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Aquatic Center celebrated Father’s Day with free admission to fathers when paying for a child with regular admission price.

Hannibal Aquatic Center Manager Ronny Ferrel said that the annual special usually attracts a big crowd, and this year didn’t disappoint.

“We did have a good crowd, but we were having even better crowds last week when it was hotter,” Ferrel said.

The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department also offers regular Sunday specials.

On June 25 the Aquatic Center is hosting Cardboard Boat Races.

Trophies will be awarded for Fastest Boat, Titanic award, Best Decorated and ‘Can’t Believe it’s Cardboard.’

Ferrel said the race usually generates a lot of participants.

The deadline to register is June 22. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.