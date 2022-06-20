Advertisement

Hannibal celebrates Juneteenth for 25th year

Juneteenth
Juneteenth(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Since 1997, downtown Hannibal has been home to Juneteenth celebrations.

Beginning on Saturday, the Hannibal community congregated at Central Park for live music, food and entertainment.

Sunday was filled with a parade, Father’s Day recognition and Gospel Fest.

“We’re going to get even bigger,” Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition member Faye Dant said. “We met with our state legislators and asked for more money to celebrate Juneteenth with, and they’ve made some promises so we’ll see.”

Dant said a lot of this years festivities will be included in the years to come.

A wide selection of soul food was available throughout the weekend in addition to Juneteenth apparel.

Juneteenth Committee Parade Coordinator Terri Griffin said that a lot planning goes into each year, and next year’s celebration is already being planned.

“It’s a lot of work and it paid off,” Griffin said. “We started on Thursday and ended today [Sunday], so I thank everyone for their support.”

Griffin said the weekend was all about celebrating freedom.

