Hotter today, even hotter tomorrow

Lots of Sunshine Hotter Tomorrow is the first day of summer
Lots of Sunshine Hotter Tomorrow is the first day of summer(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A pleasant morning as temperatures are in the 60s for most of the Tri-States. We have had a few locations, such as Macomb and Mount Sterling, in the upper 50s though. We are starting off with wall to wall blue skies and it will stay that way though the entire day. With the sunshine and some southerly winds though, we will be getting hotter. Daytime highs will be in the low 90s. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. That means that humidity levels will be on the lower side. Therefore, we are not looking to have any heat index values today. For tonight, we will have clear skies with slightly warmer nighttime lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Through the day tomorrow we will be sunny to mostly sunny. Winds will continue to come out of the south but it will get a little breezy with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. I am expecting us to get even hotter with highs in the mid 90s. Dew points will rise into the upper 60 to near 70°. So tomorrow will be more humid. Heat index values will be able to reach into the low 100s. I guess that is pretty fitting considering tomorrow is the summer solstice (first official day of summer). By the way, the summer solstice will take place at 4:13 AM.

Overnight tomorrow night into early Wednesday morning, a cold front will be sliding through the area. This front is not expected to bring us widespread rain, but some isolated to widely scattered showers/thunderstorms will be possible.

