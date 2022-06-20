Illinois photo contest brings scholarship opportunity

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a creative opportunity for Illinois kids ages 8-18 to earn scholarship money this week through the Cream of the Crop photo contest.

The competition is run through the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office.

According to the treasurer’s website, young photographers should send in scenic snapshots that show their vision of agriculture in Illinois.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this contest, winners will be awarded up to $1,000 in Bright Start Scholarship funds.

There are three age-based categories: 8-10 years old, 11-14 years old, and 15-18 years old.

Winner’s photos will be displayed in marketing material for Ag Invest, and will be shown at the Illinois State Fair.

Local photographer Chet Coonrod said contests like these are a great way to get kids engaged with the art of photography.

“This gives them a chance to think about the photograph, not as just a quick snap to record an event or to show something funny, but to actually communicate or to express an idea,” said Coonrod.

He said photography, like any type of art, is essentially a language that can convey a story.

“This applies to agriculture, it applies to every kind of photography. Before you push the button, you ask yourself what is... what is it that I’m trying to say,” said Coonrod.

He recommends that aspiring photographers have their subject in mind before taking the picture, and take lots of photos at first, and then toss out most of them until there are just a couple good ones.

Each photographer can submit two photos, and those submissions are due by Wednesday, June 22.

You can find the submission link and more rules by clicking here.

