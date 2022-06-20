Advertisement

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor resumes active campaigning following arrest

Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart.(KWQC/Rick Stewart)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As Rick Stewart prepares for a trial in Washington, D.C. following his arrest, he’s resuming active campaigning as he runs for Governor of Iowa as a Libertarian.

Stewart paused his campaign on May 18th after he was arrested along with 18 other people during a protest at the Drug Enforcement Agency headquarters. He faces a trespassing charge.

Stewart was protesting after the DEA denied a request by a friend of his to use the drug psilocybin. Doctors diagnosed the friend with stage 4 breast cancer. Stewart says under the 2018 Right To Try law, the prescription is legally allowed, but the DEA refuses to talk to the patient.

Stewart’s trial is set for August 10.

In the meantime, Stewart says you will see him in rural Iowa parades, the Iowa State Fair and other community events.

